‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Feels Overwhelmed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 27, bring some uncomfortable moments for Kyle as Theo finally starts at Jabot. Plus, Chelsea ends up leaving Nick disappointed while Billy gets some troubling new insights in therapy.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) invades Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) territory, according to SheKnows Soaps. Theo finally starts his new job at Jabot, and he’s desperate to shine there and prove himself to Kyle, Summer (Hunter King), and the others. He starts off on fire, but Kyle quickly finds a reason to doubt Theo’s sincerity. For Summer, the situation is mildly awkward, having both her boyfriend and her ex-husband working at the office now.

Ultimately, Kyle cannot stand having Theo working at the family business, and the fact that Lola (Sasha Calle) seems to support Theo really irritates Kyle. This situation is just waiting to boil over, especially since Theo seems like he still likes to take short cuts. Kyle won’t be willing to cut his new cousin any slack at all, and the situation could quickly go south.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) face their new reality. They try to have some adult time and get things back on track, but Adam (Mark Grossman) calls and interrupts. Unfortunately for everybody, Connor (Judah Mackey) is having terrible dreams, and as a result, he’s experiencing excruciating stomach pains. Although Adam does try to handle the situation without calling Chelsea, he eventually caves and gets Connor’s mom to come to the penthouse.

When they’re all together, Connor feels safe and happy. Things go so well that Chelsea decides to spend a few days there, which does not make Nick very happy, especially with Thanksgiving coming up so soon. These two may not end up making it to sharing a kiss under the mistletoe at Christmas.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) has an emotional therapy session. He seems to feel that quitting his job at Jabot will help solve the problems that he has. Billy realizes he’s spent a long time blaming everybody but himself, and he thinks moving on to something else for work will help him break that pattern. Now it’s just a matter of finding a new purpose in life, or at least that’s what Billy believes. His therapist isn’t so sure, though. She wonders if he has low self-esteem and questions whether or not Billy Abbott even likes himself at all. That is a harsh reality to consider, and Billy certainly struggles to make sense of these new possibilities.