‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Celebrates Thanksgiving With Friends After Husband Shane Fails His Latest Bar Exam

Emily hosted a Friendsgiving.

Emily Simpson threw a fun Thanksgiving celebration for over 20 of her friends on Monday, November 25 and shared a series of photos taken at the event with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Just days after it was confirmed that her husband, Shane Simpson, had failed the bar exam for a fourth time, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member threw together an impressive Thanksgiving celebration at her home in less than 24 hours — and it was all for a good cause.

In the caption of her Instagram post, which included several photos, Emily revealed that she scrambled to make the party happen in an effort to make a big donation to the “Theriault House,” which is a 24-hour emergency homeless shelter. As she explained, she was planning to visit the shelter and tour the home at the time that she drops off the items she collected during her Thanksgiving party.

In the background of Emily’s first photo, several toys for kids were seen, including a stuffed Elmo and a toy truck. In other photos, however, Emily was seen showing off her curvy figure as she stood beside several of her friends, including former The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Lizzie Rovsek.

Lizzie began appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s ninth season in a full-time role. Then, after feuding with cast member Tamra Judge, who is now at odds with Emily, she was demoted to a friend for Season 10. Emily has appeared on the show full-time since Season 13, when she and Gina Kirschenheiter were added to the series as new housewives.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, All About the Tea shared news of Shane’s latest bar exam on November 17, the exact day that his results were first released. As the outlet explained, Shane took the test for the fourth time back in July and ultimately failed. Now, if he intends to take the test for a fifth time, he’ll have to wait until he is eligible to do so in February of next year.

During an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish in October, Emily opened up about Shane failing the bar exam earlier this year after taking the test during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

“It was like the whole Simpson family was all running around doing all these things so he could take the bar exam,” she said. “And then for him not to pass, it was pretty devastating.”