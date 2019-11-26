Elizabeth Warren Hints That She Would Choose A Female Running Mate

During a campaign stop in Iowa, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was pressed about her plans for a running mate. Specifically, Warren was asked if she is going to team up with a woman should she win the 2020 Democratic primary.

Although the Massachusetts senator suggested that any discussions about a running mate would be “entirely presumptuous,” she nevertheless offered a possible decision, Breitbart reports.

“But I gotta say — why wouldn’t I have a woman for a running mate?”

During an April interview with SiriusXM‘s Mark Thompson, Warren hinted that she is open to running with a man.

“I’d put a woman on my ticket. I’d put a man on my ticket. What I want is somebody who’d be in the fight,” said Warren.

Warren isn’t the only one considering a female running mate.

Fellow candidate and former vice president Joe Biden previously revealed that he might run with failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, career federal prosecutor Sally Yates, or Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen. Notably, Biden didn’t name any of his potential running mates directly, sparking theories that he couldn’t remember their names.

California Senator Kamala Harris said that a female running mate would be “fabulous,” although she didn’t commit to selecting one. However, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker went a step further and promised to pick a female running mate.

“No matter what, I’m looking you in the eye and saying this: There will be a woman on the ticket,” said Booker.

Sen. Cory Booker pledges to pick a female VP if he wins Democratic nomination: "I will have a woman running mate." pic.twitter.com/musM8s11kR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 24, 2019

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — who was endorsed by progressive New York City Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — previously said he was considering a female running mate, The Washington Examiner reported. In particular, Sanders said that he would consider a woman that was “a couple of years younger” than him who can carry the “progressive banner” to push their agenda and “rally the American people.”

Speaking with Cenk Uygur on The Young Turks — which is available on YouTube — serial entrepreneur Andrew Yang said that he wants to meet and spend time with his potential vice president. Nevertheless, Yang suggested that his running mate would likely be a woman.

“I would say that I have a preference for someone who would provide another point of view. And I think that societies, and organizations, and companies work best when they have both strong male and female leaders.”

Business Insider reported Yang himself would make an ideal running mate, citing the publication’s polling, which noted that he has the highest net support among undecided general election voters compared to other 2020 Democratic candidates.