‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Reveals If Lisa Vanderpump Will Officiate Her And Beau Clark’s Wedding

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark will wed next year.

Lisa Vanderpump officiated the 2016 wedding of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, but will she do the same for Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark in 2020?

According to a November 25 report from Reality Tea, Schroeder opened up about her and Clark’s wedding plans while attending the BravoCon fan convention in New York City and explained to the sold-out crowd that she and her fiancé would not be enlisting Vanderpump to marry them because her co-stars had already done that.

“It’s been done,” Schroeder said.

“We love Lisa,” Clark added.

While Schroeder and Clark haven’t yet revealed their full wedding party, nor have they announced who will be marrying them, they did reveal that they will be tying the knot next year in Rome, Italy, because, as Schroeder explained, she and Clark don’t want anyone to be sweating at their wedding.

Schroeder went on to say that when it comes to her big day, she isn’t allowing anyone to dictate how she should do things. She also won’t be inviting anyone of her acquaintances. Instead, she’ll be having an intimate ceremony attended by only those who are very close to either her or her fiancé.

Schroeder and Clark became engaged at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July after about a year and a half of dating.

Prior to Schroeder and Clark’s engagement, Maloney and Schwartz traveled to Las Vegas to make their marriage official after learning that the paperwork for their previous wedding was reportedly filled out incorrectly. As some may have seen, Vanderpump was included in the couple’s cast trip, as were Schroeder and Clark, but it was not revealed whether or not she married them for a second time.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder also spoke about her upcoming wedding to Clark during an appearance on Q014 earlier this month. At the time, Schroeder said that while she knew planning a wedding, especially a destination wedding, wouldn’t be easy, she had no idea just how stressful it would be.

“It’s so much more stressful,” she explained. “Dealing with a whole other country and venues and hotels and locations in another country, and the time difference, it’s been a challenge.”

In addition to preparing a wedding in Italy, Schroeder is also planning for her nuptials with Clark to be filmed for an upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. As she’s revealed, she’s exposed the rest of her milestone moments with her fans. So, it wouldn’t be fair to keep her wedding from them.