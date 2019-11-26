CNN’s Ana Navarro Attacks Recent Polls Showing Donald Trump’s Black Voter Support

A pair of recent polls from Emerson and Rasmussen showed Donald Trump with around 34 percent of black likely voters, which black author and Trump supporter Deneen Borelli called Democrats’ “worst nightmare,” and it appears that CNN host Ana Navarro isn’t happy about the results.

Navarro took to Twitter Monday evening to address to data and suggest the polls are inaccurate, Newsweek reports.

“Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies.”

Navarro’s comment received some backlash for discrediting the results, with many suggesting she was being racist.

“Is there some sort of rule that allows you to be a straight up racist that I missed?” one use wrote.

“Thinking that someone of a certain ethic group must think the exact same way is racist as hell,” wrote another.

Another suggested that Navarro’s thinking will lead to the re-election of Donald Trump in November.

Others were more supportive of Navarro’s skepticism. Pollster Frank Luntz pointed out that before the 2018 elections, Rasmussen put Trump’s black American support at 40 percent, though exit polls showed that only 8 percent of black voters nationwide voted for Republican candidates

Pam Keith, a former Democratic Florida congressional candidate, was equally skeptical.

“There are a whole bunch of black people in Louisiana. Did they vote 34% for the Republican after 45 BEGGED them to 3 times? NOPE! Not even close.”

According to Rasmussen, the recent poll of black likely voters was more expensive than standard polls that survey all registered voters. The company noted that some registered voters don’t head to the voting booth in national elections. Although such polls are more expensive, Rasmussen claims that they are more reflective of election day results.

Gallup noted that it’s possible for a Republican president to gain black voter support. The article’s author, Frank Newport, noted that President George W. Bush’s job ratings both overall and among blacks increased following the September 11 attacks. But Newport also noted that such approval was a unique situation, and another unusual domestic or international event would likely be necessary for Trump’s approval rating to increase to similar levels among black voters.

Trump recently made a pitch to black voters and attempted to paint Democrats as the enemy of their demographic, The New Yorker reported. He suggested that Democrats are aiming to destroy the building blocks of society in the name of money and power. According to Trump, the modern Democratic party doesn’t understand how to help black Americans.