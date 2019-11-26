Chelsea Houska Is ‘Shaking’ After Phone Call About Adam Lind’s Visitation

Over the years, Teen Mom2 fans have watched as Chelsea Houska has had to deal with coparenting drama from her ex, Adam Lind. In a new sneak peek of the Teen Mom 2 season finale posted by Pop Culture, Chelsea is on a phone call with Adam Lind’s mom and the conversation leaves the mom-of-three “shaking.”

Adam Lind is able to have visitation with his daughter, Aubree, at a visitation center, though in the past when Chelsea took their daughter for his scheduled visit, he didn’t show. Now, Adam’s mom is asking for him to be able to have visits with Aubree when she is at her grandparents house, but Chelsea isn’t too comfortable with that idea.

“I truly don’t feel like enough steps — I haven’t seen any steps on his end to be able to just be OK with that just yet,” Chelsea explains during the conversation.

While she is on the phone, her husband, Cole DeBoer, is by her side listening to the conversation along with Chelsea. The mom-of-three explains that if she were to hear from Adam that he wants to see their daughter, it would be “different.” While what Adam’s mom is saying can not be heard, it is clear that Chelsea isn’t happy with what she is hearing.

“You’re not gonna talk to me like that! The final word of it is I’m not comfortable with it,” Chelsea says.

After the phone call, Chelsea admits, “I was shaking the whole time” and her husband Cole added, “I can’t believe what I just heard.”

She explained that talk of court was brought up, but the mom-of-three stood her ground.

"You're not gonna talk to me like that." ???? @ChelseaHouska gets a call from Donna, Adam's mom, on tonight's #TeenMom2 season finale. pic.twitter.com/0P9BkQuFOs — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 26, 2019

“You’re not gonna come tell me and make me feel like I’m making the wrong decision,” Chelsea says as she is talking to her husband and a friend.

It is clear that Adam’s visitation is a touchy subject for Chelsea Houska as she wants to ensure she makes the best decision for her daughter. Earlier this season, Adam showed up at one of Aubree’s softball games. Adam walks up to his daughter and she looks happy to see him as they share a hug.

While Adam can have supervised visits at the visitation center, he can also have lunch with her at school and attend her school events. However, it doesn’t sound like Chelsea is ready to agree to him having visits at his parents house with Aubree just yet.