‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Jackie & Darlene Face Difficult, Extreme Decisions

Fans of The Conners will watch as Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) face difficult, extreme decisions in the newest episode of the ABC series. The clan, which has endured its share of heartache over the past several episodes, will reportedly find some happiness as the show moves forward this season.

The November 25 episode, titled “Lanford, Toilet of Sin,” will focus on three separate storylines.

For the character of Jackie, a major decision will turn into a big change that will reportedly bring both her family and community together. After a blowout fight with Darlene that almost changed their relationship forever, Jackie appears more determined than ever to make her mark not only in the Conner family but in the town of Lanford.

As for new mom Becky (Lecy Goranson), her new late-night shift working at Casita Bonita might help financially until she and Jackie get the revamped Lunch Box restaurant up and running, but it could have the potential for a host of other unforeseen problems as well.

The character will likely continue to struggle with her feelings of confusion about Dan’s (John Goodman) close friendship with her boss and his old childhood friend Louise (Katey Sagal) as she spends more time with the family.

Darlene will go to extreme measures to mend the relationship with her daughter Harris (Emma Kenney), who has been living her friend Odessa (Eliza Bennett). Their mother-and-daughter relationship has been fractured ever since the show’s Season 1 debut.

Harris has never forgiven her mother for uprooting her and her brother Mark (Ames McNamara) from their home and friends in Chicago to move into the Conner abode.

Fans will continue to learn more about Odessa as the series moves forward this season.

One fan on Instagram surmised that Odessa’s back story bears a striking similarity to Darlene’s ex-husband and Harris’ father David when he was younger.

“Odessa living on her own for the last 5 yrs. is going to be a good storyline. I could see it being another ‘David’ storyline. I could see the family learning more about her and her life in the future,” said one viewer on Instagram.

Other fans were complimentary of the series, which has gone on to find its own voice without that of its matriarch and creator, Roseanne Barr. Barr was fired after one season of the reboot series Roseanne for racist remarks she made on Twitter about former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett. The show was subsequently canceled.

Shortly after the cancellation of Roseanne, The Conners debuted and is currently airing Season 2.

“I hope it goes on forever. I die laughing!!! The writers are so talented. Thanks for making me laugh,” said a second Instagram user and fan of the show.

“I hope there are many more seasons to come,” said another viewer of the series.