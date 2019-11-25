Before American Music Awards Performance, Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Had A Panic Attack’

Selena Gomez opened the 2019 American Music Awards with a highly anticipated performance. However, the performance had mixed reviews from fans who noted the singer looked “overcome with emotion” on stage. Now, a source is telling E! News that Selena had a panic attack before her performance, noting the immense amount of pressure she put on herself leading up to the show.

“Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself,” the source told the site.

The singer took to the stage for the first time in two years to sing her two new songs, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” The first song is about a relationship that caused Selena pain while the second song is more of a reflection on who Selena is today, according to the report.

Prior to her recent performance, Selena had been on the stage back in 2017 when she sang her song “Wolves.” She then took a break from music, but released two new songs earlier this year.

While Selena didn’t address the performance, she did take to her Instagram account to share some photos from the event as well as thank her fans for their support.

“Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter,” she wrote while sharing five photos of herself from the red carpet.

Selena wore a green dress and rocked a short bob. There is no doubt the singer looked absolutely fabulous as she smiled for the camera in the many photos.

The photo had over 8 million likes from her followers, including a like from Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Fans flocked to the comments section on the photo to share their support for the singer.

E! News reports that later in the show, Selena was shown out in the audience rocking along to her friend Taylor Swift’s performance. The site noted that the singer appeared to be in “good spirits” while out in the audience.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans suspected that Selena Gomez was nervous while performing and some even speculated that she may have had an anxiety attack before performing. Despite the shaky performance, fans defended the performance as well as defended Selena on social media.