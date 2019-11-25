Janet Jackson Serves Fierceness In Glammed-Up Selfie With Flower In Her Hair

Janet Jackson recently performed a stint of shows in Hawaii and the music icon treated her 3.8 million Instagram followers to a glammed-up selfie of herself.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in an up-close selfie that showcased her beauty. Jackson recently dyed her hair dark again and wore her curly locks down, pushed to one side. She stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and wore a red lip. Janet accessorized herself with a flower on the side of her hair which gave the photo some color as she posed in a black long-sleeved sweater.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” chart-topper captioned the post with “mahalo Hawaii” in capital letters, thanking the country for letting her visit and perform.

Jackson geotagged the post with Blaisdell Arena, where she performed her string of shows.

She tagged her makeup artist, Preston, so she could credit him for her glam look.

In the span of one day, Janet’s post racked up more than 138,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Yessss my queen…taking me back to the #control days/album! I LOVE you for life,” one user wrote adding multiple flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful. I can’t even,” another shared.

“Still and always a beautiful woman inside and out,” a third fan remarked.

“Ms. Jackson, do you ever intend to age? Good LAWD lady!” a fourth follower commented.

During her time in Hawaii, Janet performed a duet with a local singer named Ava Nee on November 23. Earlier in the month, Jackson uploaded a clip of herself singing her song, “HAWAI’I,” and fans suggested she should open up for her. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ava couldn’t believe Jackson knew her song.

“Wooooow @JanetJackson thank you so much!!!!!! I’m trippin right now I had to watch this thang a couple times just to make sure it’s real! Feeling so grateful and blessed! Mahalo for this love! Words can’t even express how I’m feeling right now!”

Instead of a support slot, the duo sang together for a special performance.

The pair met before the big show and shared a sweet moment together.

Jackson’s recent performances were in celebration of her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turning 30-years-old.

She wrapped her last Hawaiin show on November 23 and stated on her tour poster on Instagram that it would be her last concert of the decade.

Unsurprisingly, Janet’s shows were filled with thousands of screaming fans who adore the entertainer.