‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Learns The Truth, Chad Meets With Stefano

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 25 reveal that there will be a ton of drama in Salem leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will find himself in the middle of it.

According to a report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Eric finally learn the truth about his child. As viewers already know, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) has been hiding the fact that Eric is the father of her baby daughter, Mickey, for over a year, and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) has stepped up to pretend that he is the little girl’s father.

However, this week the charade will all come crashing down as Eric finds out that he’s actually little Mickey’s biological dad, and he won’t be happy about the betrayal.

Eric will reportedly be stunned when he learns from his longtime love, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), that she, Sarah, and Xander have been lying to him for all this time, and he’ll set out to get his daughter.

However, there will also be high drama surrounding Mickey’s kidnapping. Clyde Weston (James Reed) had the entire thing set up in hopes of springing both he and his son, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), from prison, and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) was also in on it.

Ciara even went to see the kidnapper to ensure that baby Mickey was safe and sound. However, she also found herself in danger with the man. On Monday, Ciara will be forced to fight back against the kidnapper.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander will worry about his shocking confession. Although he made the confession in hopes of getting the baby back, after all is said and done he’ll be anxious about anyone finding out what he did and he’ll set out to destroy the confession before it can come back and haunt him.

Loading...

In addition, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), will be ready to come face-to-face with his father, Stefano DiMera. Chad has been chatting online with a man claiming to be his dear old dad, and he’s now earned the right to meet with him. However, the meeting will reportedly not go as Chad had hoped.

Will the mystery surrounding Stefano’s return from the dead be solved this week, or will the soap opera keep fans waiting to see what kind of inevitable twist is sure to come where The Phoenix is concerned?

It looks like fans will have plenty of time to figure it out, as Days of Our Lives was recently renewed for an astounding 55th season at NBC.