Billie Eilish Rocks Burberry Ensemble With Jeweled Beekeeper Hat At The 2019 American Music Awards

Billie Eilish is the 17-year-old everyone is talking about in music. The “you should see me in a crown” hitmaker attended the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, at the Microsoft Theater last night and took home a couple of awards.

On the red carpet, Eilish rocked an all Burberry ensemble. The “Ocean Eyes” songstress paired a baggy zipped-up short-sleeved sweater with loose-fitted pants. Underneath her sweater, she wore a sheer long-sleeved jeweled T-shirt. She accessorized herself with chains around her neck and multiple rings and owned her hair down. Billie stunned in a white beekeeper hat that was also jeweled and sparkly which covered a lot of her face.

On Instagram, the “bad guy” chart-topper posted a mini clip of her posing on the carpet as well as a close-up shot. She also shared another image of herself after the ceremony, where she won two awards. Eilish took off her headpiece which showed off her signature green and black hair and put on a pair of sunglasses. She stuck her tongue out while holding her two awards in each hand.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 2.5 million likes and over 19,200 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Your authenticity, vulnerability, introspection, creativity, and natural gift of performance earned you these awards, you deserve all of it and more! You mean the world to me and your music is my fuel. You are such a breath of fresh air right now. I hope you know how loved you are. Congrats on the wins tonight my love,” one passionate user wrote.

“I was there and when you got your first one I started crying,” another shared.

“I’m so happy for you, you look gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“You deserve the world my darling,” a fourth follower commented.

According to Billboard, she picked up New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock.

In a separate post, Billie posted a video of Tyler, The Creator introducing her performance. Eilish has never been shy about expressing her love for Tyler and stated in her caption that he is god to her and the fact he even knows she exists is crazy to her. She claimed that he changed her life.

Billie attached a clip of her performance of “all the good girls go to hell” which saw the singer jumping around the stage with flames lit up everywhere.

Next year, Eilish could be taking her home her first-ever Grammy Awards as she is nominated for six awards. It was announced that she became the youngest singer to be up for four awards in the top categories.