‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Ridge Gives Brooke An Ultimatum For Their Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 2 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be devastated. The blonde always thought that her marriage would last forever, but it seems as if even Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has his limits, per She Knows Soaps.

The dressmaker declared, “This is over, it is time,” after he found out how his wife had betrayed him. Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had covered up the fact that they thought that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had died in a vat of hydrofluoric acid. Brooke encouraged Hope not to tell anyone the truth because no evidence would be found of Thomas’ apparent death.

But Thomas did not die, as reported by The Inquisitr. The vat had been filled with a cleaning solution and the designer had exploited the situation by letting them think that he had died. After reappearing, Thomas forced Brooke to tell his father the truth. Ridge had been broken by the fact that his wife was capable of hiding his own son’s death from him. He was so disgusted by Brooke’s actions that he wanted out of their marriage. Even though it hurt him to say goodbye to Brooke, Ridge believed that it was the best for both of them.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Ridge and Brooke’s marriage might still have a chance. Both husband and wife will be shattered at the prospect of not spending the rest of their lives together, and they are obviously still in love. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will go back to Ridge and beg him for another chance.

Loading...

B&B fans know that Ridge and Brooke fought against all odds to be together. Ridge doesn’t want to throw away what they had together and will consider his wife’s request. However, Ridge will have an ultimatum of his own. The dressmaker wants Brooke to forgive Thomas for his past transgressions. If Brooke can get over what Thomas did and no longer hold it against him, Ridge will consider giving their marriage another go.

Will Brooke give up her hatred toward Thomas for the sake of her marriage? After all, he is Ridge’s son and a source of huge contention between the two of them. The dressmaker is done with her insults toward his family and is taking a stand. But if Brooke cannot let go of the past, Ridge will not let her be a part of his future.