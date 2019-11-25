‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Makes A Shocking Decision After Sally Suggests Elopement

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will make a huge mistake while planning her wedding. The redhead and her fiancé, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), are engaged to be married and want to spend the rest of their lives together. However, Sally’s faux pas will have someone fuming, per Highlight Hollywood. And it seems as if her little misstep may even cost her the wedding of her dreams.

Wyatt and Sally are back together again after he had a brief fling with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). When Flo’s past caught up with her, Wyatt could not see himself with a woman who had passed off his brother’s baby as her own. Although Flo begged and pleaded with Wyatt to give her a second chance, Wyatt couldn’t reconcile himself to being with a woman who had in effect stolen a baby.

Wyatt went running back to Sally who tried to take things slowly with him. But it wasn’t long before, Wyatt popped the question. Sally accepted and the two seem to be happy with their decision to take the next step. After all, they had been together for over a year before Wyatt decided to give it another chance with his former high school sweetheart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally and Wyatt will be making wedding plans when Sally will say the wrong thing. The redhead will suggest that they just elope. It appears as if this suggestion won’t sit well with Wyatt who wants to share his big day with his family and friends.

Loading...

The soap opera spoilers, per The TV Watercooler, indicates that Sally’s blunder will rub Wyatt up the wrong way and that he will make a life-altering decision. It appears as if Wyatt may at the very least question Sally’s commitment to him and he may even consider calling the wedding off.

Wyatt has previously admitted to being in love with two women and he may begin to doubt whether he was right to propose to Sally so soon after breaking up with Flo. Wyatt, who has been rather sanctimonious of late, may question if they’re doing the right thing. In fact, and Sally’s misspeak may trigger him to make a drastic move, per The Inquisitr.

Of course, Sally will be devastated if he tells her that he no longer wants to tie the knot and cancels the wedding. Her heart is set on marrying Wyatt. If he rejects her again, Sally may never recover