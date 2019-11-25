Halsey Stuns In Low-Cut Floral Marc Jacobs Dress At The 2019 American Music Awards

Halsey was one of many high profile names that turned up to the American Music Awards last night in Los Angeles, California, at the Microsoft Theater. The “New Americana” songstress showed up in a floral Marc Jacobs garment and it didn’t go unnoticed.

On Instagram, Halsey shared numerous photos to her Instagram account from the night. In the first shot, she is walking down the stairs in her eye-catching dress. She is looking up at the person who is taking a photo of her while people are holding onto the train behind her. The “Nightmare” hitmaker is smiling and placing her hands onto the rails. The low-cut outfit is short, multicolored and has long sleeves. Halsey displays her tattoos on her leg and shoulder and leaves her chest bare with no accessories. She is sporting a bold eye shadow while owning her hair up.

In the second photo, Halsey appears backstage, getting ready for the red carpet. She is looking down while her glam squad around her are helping her out.

In the third and final shot, she is posing on the carpet with her hands on her hip. She is rocking a big circular earring while fiercely looking into the photographers’ camera lens.

For her caption, she credits Marc Jacobs for the dress and her “glam team” Zoe Costello and Martin-Christopher Harper for helping her out.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 412,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be popular with her 17 million followers.

“Thank you for being an outlet to express one selves and never having to be scared to just do it. I love you,” one user wrote.

“I am so proud of you, you make me feel so bold thank you for always speaking your truth I love you forever,” another shared.

“You were amazing tonight with graveyard’s performance, your speech and everything else. I’m so incredibly proud,” a third fan remarked.

“YES BABY YOU KILLED THIS LOOK,” a fourth follower commented passionately in capital letters.

On the night, Halsey picked up an award for Favorite Song – Pop/Rock for her chart-topping single, “Without Me.”

Loading...

In her speech, she called out award shows for not always being what they seem but praised the AMAs for being the world’s largest fan-voted show.

She joined Taylor Swift on stage for a performance to honor the “We Are Never Getting Back Together” for winning Artist of the Decade.

Halsey is no stranger to performing and winning trophies at big award ceremonies as she recently performed her latest single, “Graveyard,” and won Best Pop at the MTV Europe Music Awards earlier this month.