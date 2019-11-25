Bernie Sanders: Billionaires Like Michael Bloomberg ‘Are Not Going To Get Very Far In This Election’

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that billionaires like Michael Bloomberg “are not going to get very far” in the 2020 presidential election, reports The Hill.

The Vermont Independent made the remarks during a campaign event in New Hampshire, contrasting himself with Bloomberg, and decrying the influence of money in politics.

Vowing to overturn the Citizens United Supreme Court decision if elected president, Sanders predicted that Bloomberg will not be able to mount a formidable challenge.

“We do not believe that billionaires have the right to buy elections, and that is why we are going to overturn Citizens United, that is why multi-billionaires like Mr. Bloomberg are not going to get very far in this election, that is why we are going to end voter suppression in America.”

During the labor-centered event, Sanders also touched upon his policy proposals meant to increase union membership, and help the struggling working class negotiate better wages and benefits.

“Nothing scares the billionaire class more than a strong union movement. We will fight for a union for every worker,” he said.

Sanders has released a plan meant to double union membership, arguing that democracy is necessary in the workplace in order for working class Americans to earn decent wages.

Under his plan, employers would no longer be able to classify workers as contractors, nor would they be able to use contractor arrangements, and they would have to begin negotiations with workers no later than 10 days after receiving a request from a newly-formed union.

Furthermore, under Sanders’ plan, employers would be penalized if they force workers to attend anti-union meetings, or if they permanently replace striking workers.

The Vermont senator’s ambitious plan would also allow federal workers to strike during a government shutdown, and prevent corporations from receiving federal funding if they pay their executives 150 times more than their average worker.

Bloomberg, formerly the mayor of New York City, is worth around $50 billion. He officially entered the race this week, announcing that his campaign will spend $31 million on a seven-day ad blitz.

There is no question @BernieSanders has hammered @MikeBloomberg's entry into the race- but make no mistake.. his campaign welcomes the opportunity the Bloomberg candidacy provides. Our report from New Hampshire: pic.twitter.com/fAVRSc42Ux — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 24, 2019

Sanders, whose campaign is funded by small-dollar, grassroots donations, is expected to feel the effects of Bloomberg’s candidacy, given that the billionaire is likely to spend millions on advertisements attacking the Vermont senator’s progressive policy proposals.

Bloomberg will reportedly spend between $500 million and $1 billion on the presidential race.

A former Republican, Bloomberg supports more conservative policies, so his candidacy could also make an impact on former Vice President Joe Biden’s standing in the polls.

Biden said that he “welcomes” the billionaire to the race, arguing that he is “in better shape” to win.