Sarah Sanders Reportedly Eyeing A Run For Arkansas Governor After Leaving Donald Trump White House

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been making appearances on cable news, has written a new book, and is making paid speeches across the country, but her next step may be running for governor in her home state of Arkansas. According to The New York Times, the former press secretary for Donald Trump has been re-acquainting herself with her former home in order to possibly lay the groundwork for a potential race for governor in three years, following in the footsteps of her father, who held the job for over a decade.

Sanders has recently headlined several Republican Party dinners around her deep-red home state, where she is beloved by many voters.

“There are two types of people who run for office,” Sanders said. “People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.”

Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor from 1996 to 2007, and the role is currently held by Asa Hutchinson, whose term will be up in 2023. While she hasn’t officially thrown her hat in the race, she is giving a clear indication that she intends to run.

“It’s the role I’ve been pushed into,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to do that if I wasn’t the right person to fit what the state needed at that time.”

Despite not being officially in the race, the former press secretary appears to be feeling out a potential run. When speaking with a reporter, she dipped a toe in the gubernatorial pool.

“Would you vote for me if you lived in Arkansas?” Sanders said. “I’ll put you down as a yes.”

Sanders is known for his willingness to battle with reporters. During her time in the Trump administration, she repeatedly went head-to-head with the press. Since leaving the White House, she has worked with Fox News as a contributor and has waived her fee for speaking for local Republican events, keeping her name in the public’s eye.

Great to be with so many friends tonight in Hot Springs, AR raising money for the AR GOP. https://t.co/MbIFM1et5Q — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 20, 2019

Trump has encouraged her to run for governor, and Sanders even showed up to an event in Arkansas wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, an indication of her support for the president. She says that she is happy to be back in the state where the adversarial relationship with the public is not so stark. According to Sanders, she was called fat, further alleging that her family’s lives were threatened while she played the role of press secretary.

Now, she appears to be ready to run in a state that is more friendly to her.