David Eason Posts About Missing Daughter After Jenelle Evans Obtains Restraining Order

Jenelle Evans shocked fans after she announced she was leaving her husband, David Eason, last month. Now, David is posting about missing his daughter after the former Teen Mom 2 star obtained a temporary restraining order against him. According to Us Weekly, David took to his Instagram account recently to post a throwback video of his 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

In the video, the 2-year-old is wearing a tan coat while she sits with her father. According to the caption, he and his daughter were spending time together and on a hunting trip.

“Deer Daddy, I see a deer, deer!” David wrote, adding, “I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now!”

The video had over 122,000 views from Instagram users who follow David. There were also plenty of comments from users who follow David on the social networking site.

Jenelle fled the North Carolina home that she shared with David last month and took her children with her. Reportedly, she went to Tennessee where she sought to obtain a temporary restraining order against her husband.

E! News reported about the restraining order at the beginning of the month, and in the documents that the site obtained, Jenelle claimed that she was “scared for her life.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” the documents stated, in part.

The former Teen Mom 2 star then detailed different alleged incidents that reportedly occurred over the past two years while she and David have been married.

While he posted a video of the couple’s daughter to Instagram, he has also been speaking out about other things concerning his relationship as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David has been speaking out in the comments section of his Instagram posts. He claimed that he has been “much happier” since Jenelle left him and even claimed that he realized he wasn’t “in love.” He explained that he was upset that Jenelle left, but wasn’t exactly “heartbroken.”

“I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me,” David wrote in a comment.

Since announcing the split from David, Jenelle has remained relatively quiet on social media, only posting a few tweets every once in a while.