Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In December 2019

November is nearing its end and it’s time for Netflix to add some major titles to its catalog for December 2019. The streaming platform is still striving despite the release of Disney Plus earlier this month which saw over 10 million people subscribe to the new service. The newest titles coming to Netflix in December include the debut of original series, movies, comedy specials, and some holiday-themed surprises. One of the most anticipated debuts for next month is Henry Cavill’s The Witcher. The fantasy drama is one of Netflix’s newest original series.
Kevin Hart’s six-part documentary, Don’t F*ck This Up, will also debut at the end of the month and follow the daily life of the world-famous comedian. Hart’s horrific car accident from earlier this will be a part of the documentary, showing the aftermath and recovery for the actor. Hart’s pal and Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish will also drop a stand-up special on her 40th birthday, titled Black Mitzvah. Thanks to What’s On Netflix, these are the biggest titles coming this December:
Dec. 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone
Dec. 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La Vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch ShowThe Chosen One: Season 2The Confession KillerFuller House: Season 5Glow UpMarriage StorySpirit Riding Free: The Spirit of ChristmasTeasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2Three Days of ChristmasTriad PrincessVirgin River
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3
Dec. 11
The Sky Is Pink
Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Dec. 13
6 Underground
Dec. 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Dec. 18
Don’t F*ck With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
Dec. 19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
Dec. 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher
Dec. 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Dec. 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del Cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
Dec. 25
Sweetheart
Dec. 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
Dec. 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F*ck This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Dec. 29
Lawless
Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Dec. 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures