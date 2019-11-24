Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In December 2019

November is nearing its end and it’s time for Netflix to add some major titles to its catalog for December 2019. The streaming platform is still striving despite the release of Disney Plus earlier this month which saw over 10 million people subscribe to the new service. The newest titles coming to Netflix in December include the debut of original series, movies, comedy specials, and some holiday-themed surprises. One of the most anticipated debuts for next month is Henry Cavill’s The Witcher. The fantasy drama is one of Netflix’s newest original series.

Kevin Hart’s six-part documentary, Don’t F*ck This Up, will also debut at the end of the month and follow the daily life of the world-famous comedian. Hart’s horrific car accident from earlier this will be a part of the documentary, showing the aftermath and recovery for the actor. Hart’s pal and Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish will also drop a stand-up special on her 40th birthday, titled Black Mitzvah. Thanks to What’s On Netflix, these are the biggest titles coming this December:

Dec. 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2

Dec. 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

War on Everyone

Dec. 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

Dec. 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La Vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas

V Wars

Dec. 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch ShowThe Chosen One: Season 2The Confession KillerFuller House: Season 5Glow UpMarriage StorySpirit Riding Free: The Spirit of ChristmasTeasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2Three Days of ChristmasTriad PrincessVirgin River

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love

Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

It Comes at Night

Dec. 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Outlander: Season 3

Dec. 11

The Sky Is Pink

Dec. 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Dec. 13

6 Underground

Dec. 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Dec. 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Dec. 18

Don’t F*ck With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

Dec. 19

After The Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

Dec. 20

The Two Popes

The Witcher

Dec. 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2

Como caído del Cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

Dec. 25

Sweetheart

Dec. 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

Dec. 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don’t F*ck This Up

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dec. 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Dec. 29

Lawless

Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Dec. 31

The Degenerates: Season 2

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures