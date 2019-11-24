Kyle Richards Seemingly Slams Former BFF Lisa Vanderpump With Brutal Instagram Post

Kyle Richards took to Instagram on Saturday to throw some apparent shade at her former BFF Lisa Vanderpump. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG posted an image of co-stars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke with a caption that makes it clear that the three aren’t missing the wealthy restauranteur, who left the show after the last season.

The three pose together at a Dolce & Gabbana store in Rome, Italy in all-black and each is wearing a glittery tiara. The post is captioned with what seems to be a reference to Lisa’s season seven tagline, making it seem like a direct dig against the former original housewife of Beverly Hills, according to Hollywood Life.

“The crown is heavy, darlings. So just leave it where it belongs,” Lisa says in the show’s opening each episode during the seventh season.

But Kyle and her co-stars have apparently taken the crown, saying that they’re the ones wearing the crowns now while posing together on November 22.

Lisa has often referred to herself as the queen of the group, but after falling out with her co-stars in season nine of the show, it seems as though she may have been de-throned – at least in the opinion of her former best friend on the show.

“Clearly wasn’t that heavy,” joked Paul “PK” Kemsley, a husband of one of the housewives, and former friend of Lisa.

Dorit, who has fought with Lisa as well during what became known as puppygate, also posted a video of the three posing in front of the store. She captioned the post “outta my way ladies” as she can be seen in the video pushing them out of the way in a playful manner.

In the past, co-star Erika Girardi has also de-throned Lisa, calling Kyle the queen of the group.

“She is the queen,” Erika told Andy Cohen. “Not only is she the original, but she’s the leader of the group because she is the one we are all connected to, she binds us together.”

The three were in Rome for the filming of the tenth season of the show. This season will be the first time that LVP isn’t going to be a part of the franchise – and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke will replace her.

Fans will have some old-school faces to look forward to, however. Camille Grammer, Eileen Davidson, and Brandi Glanville will all make an appearance.