Rudy Giuliani Says He Is In Possession Of Evidence On Bidens, Information Will Be Released ‘If I Disappear’

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is clarifying his “insurance policy” comments made on Saturday, reports The Hill.

Giuliani took to Twitter to claim that he is in possession of damaging evidence incriminating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. According to the lawyer, he has a “safe” full of documents about the Bidens, and the information will be released in case he mysteriously disappears.

“TRUTH ALERT: The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office,” the former New York City mayor tweeted.

“If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart,” he added.

Earlier today, Giuliani suggested that he has an “insurance” policy in case Trump throws him under the bus, as it has been reported he is looking to do.

“I’ve seen things written like he’s going to throw me under the bus. When they say that, I say he isn’t, but I have insurance,” he told Fox News.

Giuliani’s comments were interpreted as a suggestion that he is in possession of damaging evidence against the commander-in-chief, and willing to release it in case he is betrayed.

Some interpreted the remarks as an attempt to blackmail Trump. Notably, Georgetown Law Professor Marty Lederman suggested that Giuliani is “undermining” his most prominent client’s interests by blackmailing him with “insinuations” about damaging information.

During the Fox News interview, Giuliani also said that he has a “good relationship” with Trump, noting that the two have not discussed the ongoing investigations related to the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

“You can assume that I talk to him early and often and have a very very good relationship with him,” Giuliani said of Trump.

Loading...

Giuliani is heavily implicated in the Trump-Ukraine scandal, which is at the core of the House Democrats’ impeachment investigation. According to an anonymous intelligence community official, Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens, freezing military aid in an effort to get the Ukrainian authorities to comply with his requests.

In doing so, Democrats claim, the president committed impeachable offenses. Giuliani allegedly played a key role in Trump’s efforts, travelling to Ukraine and making sure that investigations are started in order to damage Biden’s 2020 presidential bid. Apart from Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also involved in the case, according to newly released documents.

According to the documents, Giuliani and Pompeo not only coordinated with Trump to pressure the Ukrainians, but also worked on the ousting of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.