Cody Simpson Sings Shania Twain To Miley Cyrus In Birthday Video

Cody Simpson made Miley Cyrus laugh in the short clip.

Cody Simpson joined Miley Cyrus‘ friends, family members, and millions of fans by wishing her a happy 27th birthday on Saturday. His special social media tribute to his girlfriend also included an appearance by Miley herself.

Cody Simpson, 22, acknowledged Miley Cyrus’ birthday on Instagram by thanking the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer for being who she is. His post also included a black-and-white selfie video that was filmed in front of a bathroom mirror. Cody, who was clad in a black sweater, was holding up his phone. Miley Cyrus was standing to the side behind her boyfriend with her left wrist resting on his shoulder. She was wearing a white tank top and high-waisted black pants. The fresh-faced singer had her short blond hair pulled back into a high ponytail.

Cody Simpson was holding his free hand over his heart, and the blond-haired Aussie musician was looking at the phone as he moved his lips. He appeared to be singing along with the opening of the Shania Twain song, “You’re Still the One,” but his voice couldn’t be heard over the tune’s loud music blaring in the background.

Miley had a smile on her face throughout the entire video, and Cody’s actions had clearly given her a case of the giggles. By the end of the short clip, she and Cody were both laughing.

Miley Cyrus’ presence on social media has been limited since she underwent surgery for an unspecified vocal cord issue earlier this month. The vocal cord abnormality was discovered during Miley’s previous tonsillitis surgery. As reported by The Inquisitr, sources said that Miley’s recovery from her second surgical procedure will require weeks of silence.

After she was forced to endure such a difficult past few weeks, Cody Simpson’s Instagram followers were thrilled to see Miley with a smile on her face.

“@mileycyrus you look so happy and I’m literally living for that,” wrote one fan.

“Seeing Miley this happy makes me happy,” another remarked.

“I’m so here for all this love oh my goodness,” read a third response to Cody’s post.

In his Instagram stories, Cody also shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Miley cuddling up together. In that snapshot, he and Miley were wearing matching dark tops. Miley also had a printed silk scarf loosely draped around her neck, and she was wearing her hair down. She and Cody had their heads resting against each other, and Miley was slightly puckering her lips at the camera. Cody shared the photo with the caption, “B’day angel.”

According to People, Miley Cyrus celebrated her birthday in Nashville with Cody Simpson. A fan spotted the couple having dinner in a restaurant, where they were joined by a small group of friends.