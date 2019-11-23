‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Reveals She Is A Licensed Cosmetologist

Friday was a special day for Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline as she announced she was officially a licensed cosmetologist. The reality show star took to her social media accounts to share the exciting news with her fans.

“Ya girl is a licensed cosmetologist,” Jade wrote on Instagram, sharing two photos of herself on the social networking site. Jade is standing in front of a silver glittery backdrop with a golden “hooray” sign and golden balloons that say “congrats” behind her. She looks fabulous in her attire, wearing all black with a pair of open-toed heels. She wears her long hair down and with some curl in it.

In the first photo, Jade is smiling while she proudly displays her license. In the second snap, Jade is posing for the camera and making a silly face with pursed lips. She holds bouquets of flowers in that photo.

The pictures had over 62,000 likes from her followers and plenty of positive comments from her fans. Jade’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus commented on the photo as well.

“Yaaaasssssss,” Briana wrote on the snap. Jade replied to the comment with several emoji faces.

Jade isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star to go into the beauty business. As reported by OK! Magazine, Briana also has plans to go into the same industry, starting a brand called Bri Baby Beauty.

Many of the other comments from her fans congratulated Jade for her accomplishment.

She also shared her photos on Twitter where she received over 2,500 likes from fans as well as plenty of retweets. Her fans on Twitter were also very supportive of Jade and her accomplishment, many tweeting her and wishing her congratulations and letting her know they were proud of her.

Although she appears on reality television, Jade is thinking about her future as well as that of her daughter, Kloie, and ensuring that she is able to provide for her even after she leaves the show.

While getting her cosmetology license is big news and a huge accomplishment for Jade Cline, she has also had to deal with some drama as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the recent taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion also included the girls of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Jade had appeared on that show prior to being added to Teen Mom 2 following the exit of Jenelle Evans. The reunion taping allegedly included some drama between Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.