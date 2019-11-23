White House Says They Never Blocked John Bolton From His Twitter Account, He Just Forgot His Password

The White House is pushing back against John Bolton’s assertion that the Trump administration had been locking him out of his Twitter account, saying there was a more simple explanation as to why the fired National Security Adviser was frozen from his social media — he forgot his password.

This week, Bolton took to Twitter to drop what seemed to be a tantalizing hint that he had inside information related to the fast-moving impeachment hearings. Bolton told his followers that he was glad to be back on Twitter and told them to “stay tuned” for more backstory. Many read the tweet as a hint that he had more to share about how he abruptly left the White House amid the growing scandal of Donald Trump withholding military aide to Ukraine, allegedly part of a plot to get the country to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Bolton still has not followed up on the tweet, and on Friday the White House claimed that he was never blocked from using the account. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Bolton has been free to use his Twitter account since leaving in September, but suggested that the 71-year-old simply lacked the social media savvy to be able to use the account.

“Sometimes, I’ll use my father as an example,” Grisham said in an interview with Fox Business. “Somebody who is of an advanced age may not understand all you have to do is contact Twitter and reset your password if you’ve forgotten it.”

Grisham went on to hint that Bolton’s cryptic post was really a way to drum up more attention for his upcoming book.

“I hear he’s got a book deal and I hear he’s been on quite the speaking circuit and charging some high fees for that,” she said.

This would not be the first time that a member of the Trump administration has gotten into some password trouble. A report this week revealed that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley forgot her password for classified communications amid a series of missile tests from North Korea, forcing her to communicate with other members of the Trump administration through her unsecured Blackberry.

As The Inquisitr reported, the president’s personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, reportedly forgot the password for his iPhone just a week after being named a White House cybersecurity adviser. The report noted that Giuliani had to travel to the Apple Store in San Francisco to have one of the employees unlock it for him.