Kenny Omega Shares Thoughts On Controversial Match And Balancing Wrestling With Management

All Elite Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega recently sat down with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio to discuss his polarizing hardcore match with Jon Moxley at Full Gear, where he opened up about his main regret.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Omega revealed how he felt after the dangerous bump that saw him land on the ring board without the mat in place to protect him. According to the superstar, the spot was very painful.

“It was one of the worst bumps I’ve ever taken in my life. I’m telling you, a lot of people, said that ‘Whatever…the ring is got a spring in it. It’s no different than bumping on the mat itself.’ No, it was terrible! I think when the mat folded over…that’s where my hands were…So I couldn’t quite get my hands to brace my fall…pretty much…my face came and broke all of it.”

The match between Omega and Moxley has been a source of debate among wrestling fans. Fans of hardcore wrestling have praised the match as one of the best of its kind. However, critics of the bout believe that it was too extreme, as it featured both performers being exposed to barbed wire, glass, and mouse traps.

During the interview, Omega revealed that he wanted to participate in the extreme match because it was different. The AEW superstar has built his reputation on hard-hitting and technical clinics, but hardcore wrestling isn’t his area of expertise.

As documented by SEScoops, Omega also revealed that he took the loss to Moxley because he believes that it’s important to build other performers. Furthermore, Moxley has become a fan-favorite and one of the company’s biggest names. Omega is an executive vice president of AEW behind the scenes, and he’s wary of how fans will perceive him if he wins too many matches.

Omega is on a path to redemption and it's starting next week as he goes up against @BASTARDPAC again to make an example out of him! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/UPDHoUMOiD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 22, 2019

However, fans hoping to see Omega return to his winning ways need not worry. While he’s acknowledged that he’s taking a backseat for now, he did state that he will return to the main event scene eventually.

Omega hasn’t been seen on AEW television since his match with Moxley. In the storyline, he’s nursing an injury while Moxley has continued to dominate. The feud doesn’t appear to be over yet, and fans can expect to see a rematch down the line.

However, on the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW announced that Omega will return to action next week to take on Pac. It will be interesting to see if Moxley interferes in the contest.