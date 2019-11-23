Lori Loughlin To Face At Least A Few Years In Prison If Convicted, A Legal Analyst Says

Legal analyst Dan Abrams gives his take on Lori Loughlin's potential sentencing.

As things continue to heat up in regards to the college admissions scandal, otherwise known as Operation Varsity Blues, some are wondering over the potential fate of Full House star Lori Loughlin, who is wrapped up in the case. Legal analyst Dan Abrams gave his take on what kind of sentencing he thinks Loughlin would face if convicted, and it’s pretty bleak, according to Yahoo! News.

Abrams said that based upon the sentencing times that have been doled out thus far in connection to this scandal, it goes without saying that Loughlin will spend time in jail if she is in fact convicted. The question is really what the amount of time behind bars will be. Abrams expects it to be a minimum of a few years.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she got two to three years if she’s convicted,” he said.

He based this theory upon the case of Toby MacFarlane, another wealthy figure that recently got charged for his role in the scandal. MacFarlane’s case was very similar to Loughlin’s, but he decided to take a guilty plea while Loughlin is fighting the charges against her. Despite pleading guilty, MacFarlane still got six months behind bars, which doesn’t bode well for Loughlin, as Abrams explained.

“Now this was a guilty plea. This was someone who’s accepted responsibility for it, and is still getting six months. So you’ve got to believe if [Loughlin] were to take it to trial, with the additional charge that’s been thrown on her, if she was convicted, she’d be looking at a few years.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, MacFarlane pleaded guilty to paying $450,000 in bribery funds to get his kids into college. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer, the ringleader of the scheme, to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into the University of Southern California.

Abrams is not the only legal expert to predict a severe sentencing for Loughlin and Giannulli. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani explained that the famous couple could essentially fall into a trap of perjury if the case goes to trial. The way this could happen is if they say they truly believed that the $500,000 wasn’t a bribery but was a legitimate donation. If the jury doesn’t believe them and the couple is convicted, they could ultimately face a perjury charge or an obstruction of justice charge, which would impact the sentencing.