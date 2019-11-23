‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video Sneak Peek: The Days Of Jack Abbott’s Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers video sneak peek for Monday, November 25 reveals that Peter Bergman celebrates a milestone 30 years as Jack Abbott in Genoa City. The special stand-alone episode marks the high points of Jack, as portrayed by Bergman.

The video opens with a beautiful flashback of the actor’s first appearance in Genoa City as Jack. Jill (Jess Walton) is surprised to see him.

“Jack! I don’t believe it,” exclaimed Jill.

“Well, believe it, honey. Smilin’ Jack is back in the flesh,” replied Jack.

When the video cuts away to Bergman, he recalls how clearly he remembers his first day on the show and how much he enjoyed working with Walton. He explained that it almost feels like it happened yesterday. Ultimately, Bergman reminisces about how fun it was to be working on the soap. A daytime veteran, before the actor started at Y&R, he portrayed Dr. Cliff Warner on ABC’s now-defunct sudser, All My Children.

Jill wanted to know Jack’s plans now that he’d returned to town, and Jack told her just to watch and see what he does. Those words from Jack led to plenty of sudsy moments throughout the years.

That’s when Bergman relayed that he had hoped that his run on the soap would last at least six months. He figured that he could play Jack for long enough to get himself set up in Los Angeles, and then the soap would kill off Jack Abbott, and that would be the end of his run. Bergman planned to start his life in LA after that. In late 1989, the actor replaced Terry Lester, who brought Jack to life from 1980 through 1989.

Loading...

“The fact that this turned into 30 years of work is a giant surprise,” Bergman admitted. “I’m just the luckiest.”

Of course, luck isn’t the only thing that led to Bergman portraying the character for the last three decades. He continuously breathed life into Jack, and for his efforts, Bergman took home three Daytime Emmy Awards in various categories. In addition to his wins, Bergman also received 19 additional nominations for his work on Y&R throughout the years.

Monday, Jack will flashback to many moments from his life, including the highs and the lows. He will remember his romantic relationships, his feud with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and his status as the older brother and protector of his siblings Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Billy (Jason Thompson). Viewers will be treated to many nostalgic scenes from Y&R past as the show begins its Thanksgiving celebrations.