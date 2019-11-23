Carrie Underwood Is A ‘Screaming Banshee Woman’ In Sneak Preview For ‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special’

According to Carrie, the way she treats Brad Paisley's truck is exactly why her husband won't let her drive his pickup.

Carrie Underwood is one of the country music stars who will be appearing in Brad Paisley’s upcoming television special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special. On Friday, Carrie took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak preview of her appearance on the star-studded television event, and it looks like she had the time of her life driving Brad’s pickup truck on a bumpy dirt road. However, her passenger wasn’t having very much fun.

The video Carrie shared was a repost from Brad’s Instagram page. In the caption of the original post, Brad described Carrie as “a crazy truck-driving-hillbilly screaming banshee woman” after he let the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer get behind the wheel of his red four-door Chevy. Brad’s post included a rough cut of footage from his special.

In the video footage, Carrie is rocking a bright pink T-shirt and a distressed camouflage baseball cap. She’s strapped in the driver’s seat of Brad’s truck, and she’s laughing like crazy as she speeds down a dusty country road. She doesn’t bother slowing down for bumps, making the pickup constantly bounce up and down during her joy ride.

Her frequent CMA Awards co-host is sitting in the passenger seat. Brad has on a short-sleeve white plaid shirt and a cowboy hat, and he appears to have a drink in his hand. Somehow, he doesn’t manage to spill it.

Brad is shown trying to brace himself and uncontrollably swaying back and forth as Carrie drives.

“I’m going to throw up,” he says at one point.

The “Mud on the Tires” singer also complains about an aching back, while an unfazed Carrie Underwood jokingly asks him if his truck is paid off. She’s having such a great time that she snort-laughs at the end of the video.

When Carrie reposted the video on her Instagram account, she added a tongue-in-cheek remark about her driving skills. Carrie quipped that her fans now know why her husband, Mike Fisher, won’t let her drive his truck.

Loading...

Carrie’s 9.2 million Instagram followers certainly seemed to find the sneak peek entertaining. They rewarded Brad Paisley’s discomfort with over 30,000 likes in the span of an hour, and some of them also remarked that the video had them looking forward to Brad’s TV special.

“I love this! Can’t wait to watch the show,” wrote one fan.

“Can’t wait to watch!! Y’all are hysterical!” another commented.

Carrie Underwood fans can see more of her silly side when Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special airs December 3 on ABC. The “Cry Pretty” singer also showed off her comedic chops during her recent appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie couldn’t keep a straight face while playing a musical prank on an unsuspecting shopper.