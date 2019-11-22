Fox News Host Likens Donald Trump Impeachment To Pearl Harbor Attack

Fox News host Mark Levin said on Friday that the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is comparable to the attack on Pearl Harbor, reports The Hill.

Levin made the accusation during an appearance on his colleague Sean Hannity’s show.

According to the host, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has awakened a “sleeping giant” by launching an impeachment investigation into Trump.

“After we were attacked at Pearl Harbor, Admiral Yamamoto of Japan said, ‘I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve,'” Levin told Hannity, referencing World War II Japanese Admiral Isoruku Yamamoto’s statement.

According to Levin, Schiff is making the same mistake Yamamoto made during World War II.

“You know, Adam Schiff, you are in some ways Admiral Yamamoto: You just awakened a sleeping giant. You threw everything you had at the president, at the Republicans, at 63 million voters who voted for this president.”

“This is the best you have? You have nothing,” Levin slammed Schiff, once again likening him to the Japanese World War II admiral.

“You are the Democratic Party’s Yamamoto,” he said.

Levin, who was chief of staff for former President Ronald Reagan’s Attorney General Ed Meese, also addressed the substance of the allegations raised against Trump, arguing that testimonies by “hand-picked” witnesses in the impeachment probe are weak.

“There’s no smoking gun,” he argued.

The host’s remarks come hours after Trump’s appearance on Fox News, where he said that he wants the Senate to hold a trial. Insulting Schiff as a “nut job,” the president suggested that House Democrats do not have a convincing case against him.

As The Hill notes, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote on articles of impeachment by the end of the year.

According to House Democrats, Trump had a quid pro quo agreement with the Ukrainian government. The president, Democrats claim, used the power of his office to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the Democratic front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

A number of former and current Trump administration official has testified before the United States Congress, seemingly corroborating claims initially made by an anonymous intelligence community official whose identity remains unknown.

The vast majority of congressional Republicans has pushed back against the accusations, backing Trump, and arguing that the impeachment investigation is only the Democrats’ latest attempt to discredit and remove the president.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are also implicated in Trump’s alleged crimes.