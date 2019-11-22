Lala Kent Claims She ‘Begged’ Fiance Randall Emmett To Join The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Lala Kent wanted him to join for three seasons prior to Season 8.

Did Lala Kent have to beg her movie producer fiancé, Randall Emmett, to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules Season 8? While she suggested one week ago that it was actually Emmett who wanted to share their love story with Bravo TV audiences, she shared a much different story on Thursday night as the two of them attended Lisa Vanderpump’s 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala

“I had to do a lot of begging!” Kent told Us Weekly magazine at the November 21 event in Los Angeles.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 but because he wasn’t technically divorced until the end of 2017, they kept their relationship a secret for a long time. Then, after Emmett’s divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was finalized in December 2017, the couple went public with their relationship and became engaged in September 2018.

Although it was previously thought that it was Kent’s decision to keep her partner off the show, Emmett told the magazine that she had actually been begging him to join for three seasons before he actually did. As for what changed his mind, Kent informed him that it would be a good idea to show viewers who they really are as a couple.

According to Kent, she understands why some may think that she and Emmett don’t make sense but when it comes to those close to them, they completely understand why they are perfect for one another.

“They make assumptions,” Emmett shared. “The best part [of being on Vanderpump Rules] is it will be nice to open up a little bit and show people how we are and take away the mystique. So, I’m petrified but excited that people get to see us.”

While Kent and Emmett will soon make their official debut on Vanderpump Rules, fans of the series shouldn’t expect to see their April 2020 wedding on the show. Instead, they’ll see only the moments leading up to the couple’s big day.

When confirming that she will not be seen saying “I do” on camera, Kent said she and Emmett are “boring” when it comes to that sort of thing before adding that a few of her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, would be serving as bridesmaids.

“We made the decision for us, some things I think should just be family, friends and obviously there will be pictures. That day we will keep to ourselves,” Emmett added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emmett’s Season 8 role was first confirmed over the weekend at BravoCon.