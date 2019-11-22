John Bolton, Former National Security Adviser, Returns To Twitter After Two-Month Leave, Promises ‘Backstory’

'We have now liberated the Twitter account,' Bolton said.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton posted on Twitter on Friday for the first time in two months, posting cryptic messages in which he promised to reveal why he he’s been off the platform since September, CBS News reports.

Bolton left the Trump administration in September, for reasons that remain murky. Bolton claims he resigned, while Donald Trump claims he was fired. And in his first three tweets since being back on Twitter, he appears to be suggesting that Trump not only fired him, but that the administration limited his access to the social media platform.

In his first tweet after his absence, which came Friday morning, Bolton said that he was “glad to be back on Twitter,” and then told his followers, “for the backstory, stay tuned.”

Two hours later, he suggested that the Trump administration had played a role in keeping him away from Twitter.

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Then, just a couple of hours after that, he reiterated that the White House might have been behind his absence.

Re: speaking up — since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint! — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

While Bolton spent part of Friday morning and afternoon tweeting that the Trump administration had stymied his access to his own Twitter account, Trump was busy denying it. Speaking to Fox & Friends, Trump claimed that the two men had a “good relationship.”

“I actually had a good relationship with John. We disagreed on some things and some methods, but I actually had a good relationship,” Trump said. He also denied that he had denied Bolton access to his Twitter account.

Loading...

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Whether Bolton intends to spill any more tea on the Trump administration and/or the reasons for his separation, and how he intends to do it, remains unclear.

Bolton could potentially be a key witness in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump. Democrats have indicated that they’d like to speak to him, but already he defied an order to speak to Congress in a closed-door session. Whether or not he’ll continue to defy orders, and not speak publicly in the impeachment inquiry, remains unclear. Bolton’s attorney, Charles Cooper, has said that his client won’t testify unless a judge orders him to.

Already at least two figures to speak in the impeachment inquiry have mentioned Bolton’s name. Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official, told investigators that Bolton and Trump had met “one-on-one” about the hundreds of millions of dollars in military aide to Ukraine that was being withheld. Similarly, Fiona Hill, former senior director for Russia on the National Security Council, testified that Bolton called Trump’s pressuring of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden a “drug deal.”