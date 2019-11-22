Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate 15 Years Of ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’

Gwen Stefani’s debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., was released 15 years ago and the “Baby Don’t Lie” hitmaker has treated fans to a remastered edition of the record.

The album became Stefani’s first full-length project without No Doubt and made her one of pop music’s biggest stars.

“The 15th Anniversary remastered edition of #LoveAngelMusicBaby is out now!!! Hope it brings back the best memories like it does for me,” Gwen wrote on Instagram after she attached a video clip of the album cover being revealed with “Hollaback Girl” played over the top.

In the span of 11 hours, the upload has been watched more than 193,000 times, been liked by over 27,000 users and gathered in hundreds of comments, proving to be popular with her 9.3 million followers.

“”Hollaback Girl” is my jam, “Rich Girl” is my anthem and “Cool” is my life,” one user wrote.

“This album was everything to me when I was younger. I remember begging my mom to buy me it when I was 6 and then making my family watch me perform along with the cd tracks. Still love those songs so much today!” another shared.

“The album of my childhood!! One of my favorite pop albums of all time,” a third fan remarked.

“AN ICONIC ALBUM,” a fourth follower commented passionately in capital letters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, to honor the milestone, Stefani will perform a medley of the songs from the record on The Voice on November 26. She is currently a judge on the NBC talent show alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

To date, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and gone certified Platinum or greater in 10 countries, including the U.S., where it achieved 5x platinum status. It spent 78 weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and peaked at No. 5.

The era celebrated six hit singles – “What You Waiting For?” “Rich Girl,” featuring Eve, “Hollaback Girl,” “Cool,” “Luxurious,” and “Crash,” and earned itself six Grammy Award nominations.

At the 47th Annual Grammy Awards, “What You Waiting For?” was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance while her No. 1 single, “Hollaback Girl,” was up for the same award and Record of the Year the following ceremony.

Her collaboration with Eve, “Rich Girl,” was recognized in the category for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and the album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

To date, Gwen has been nominated for 18 Grammys and taken home three trophies.