Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo & Welcomes ‘Today’ Third Hour Stars To Nashville In Return To Series

Kathie Lee Gifford may not be back on the staff of The Today Show full time, but she returned to the series this morning for an hour-long segment. Since leaving the popular fourth hour of the show over seven months ago, Gifford has been busy with music, movies, and a move to Nashville. Yet, this week she gave fans a glimpse into her life in the South, sharing a photo from a fun-filled episode of her time on the third hour of the show.

In the new photo that was shared on her page, the mother of two was all smiles, sitting front and center at Pinewood Social in Nashville. Gifford looked gorgeous in a sheer, patterned top, black pants, and a pair of brown boots while she wore her long locks down and curled. The television personality completed her look with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

To her right were the hosts of the third hour of the popular morning show — Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Al Roker. The trio was all smiles for the shot, while sitting on wooden bar stools and looking straight into the camera. The famous group also welcomed two other country superstars to the stage — Hunter Hayes and Jimmie Allen. In the caption of the shot, Gifford explained to fans that she was on the show to talk about the music scene in Nashville.

The post has only been live on Gifford’s account for under an hour, but it’s earned the former talk show host a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 2,000 likes and 50-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the mini-reunion to let Gifford know that she looks gorgeous while countless others chimed in to let her know that they were thrilled to see her on today’s episode of the hit show. A few more dropped a line to tell her to enjoy her new life in Nashville.

“I love all that you are doing!!!” one fan commented on the photo.

“Enjoyed the show today. Great seeing you KLG. Happy thanksgiving,” another fan wrote, adding a black heart emoji.

“KLG, you look so pretty today. Love your hair,” one more chimed in.

While Gifford is busy in her professional life, The Inquisitr recently shared that her personal life just also got a little bit busier with the task of planning a wedding. A few days ago, the TV personality announced on social media that her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, was engaged to Ben Wierda. In the caption, the proud mom said that she was “beyond the moon and stars” over the engagement.