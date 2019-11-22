‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Think Fan Favorite Couple May Have Split

While most Teen Mom fans are focused on the Jenelle Evans and David Eason split, some fans have noticed that another couple from the Teen Mom OG series may have quietly called it quits.

According to a report from Champion Daily, fans noticed that Cheyenne Floyd and her boyfriend, Matt Walker, have made some changes to their social media accounts. While neither have said anything publicly about a potential split, the fact that certain photos are no longer on their accounts have some fans talking. Reportedly, both Cheyenne and Matt deleted all of the photos they had posted that showed them together.

Of course, the absence of pictures doesn’t necessarily mean the two have called it quits, but it does have some fans wondering why they would delete the photos. The article did note that the couple still follow each other on the social networking site, leaving some to speculate that, if they did indeed split up, it may have been amicable.

Earlier this year, Cheyenne admitted that she had baby fever. According to a report from Hollywood Life, Cheyenne and Matt were at the Teen Mom OG reunion when host Dr. Drew asked them about Cheyenne wanting to have more kids.

“How severe of a case [is your baby fever]?” Dr. Drew asked.

Cheyenne replied, “Honestly, it’s pretty bad.”

While Cheyenne may have been ready to have more kids, Matt admitted that he wasn’t quite ready to take that step. She also admitted that, even though she wanted to have another baby, she was on birth control and wasn’t actively trying to get pregnant.

“I’m on birth control that I set an alarm and take regularly. And it’s a different birth control than when I got pregnant with Cory [Wharton],” she explained.

Although they have a daughter together, Cheyenne and Cory’s relationship didn’t last. Despite not having a romantic relationship, they continue to successfully co-parent their daughter together. Cory is also getting ready to welcome another child with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, as the couple recently revealed they are expecting.

“It’s something that we weren’t planning for, but it was in God’s hands. It’s a blessing. I didn’t plan for [my daughter] Ryder, and she has been the biggest blessing of my life. I’m really excited,” Cory told MTV News at the time.