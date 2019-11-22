AEW News: Superstar Takes Shot At WWE After ‘NXT’ Beats ‘Dynamite’ In Ratings War

WWE NXT beat AEW Dynamite in the latest edition of the so-called “Wednesday Night Wars,” and Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on the matter.

The AEW World Champion took to Twitter to remind WWE that “it’s a marathon not a sprint.” This is a reference to congratulatory comments made by WWE following the news that the first ever episode of Dynamite beat NXT that week.

Jericho’s comments appear to have been made in good jest, but it’s a further sign that both companies consider their counterpart to be competition. Of course, this victory for NXT will probably force Jericho to reconsider his claim that the WWE brand is the “minor leagues.”

As noted by Wrestling Inc, the black and gold attracted 916,000 viewers for the go-home show before TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series. AEW wasn’t far behind, however, finishing 23,000 viewers shy of NXT with 893,000.

However, both companies will be pleased with their respective viewership for the shows. While this marks a substantial increase for NXT, Dynamite‘s turnout remains relatively consistent with the numbers the show tends to draw on a weekly basis.

The rise in viewership of NXT is undoubtedly down to the fact this is a huge week for the brand. This year will mark the first time that the show has been represented at Survivor Series, which has led to more mingling with main roster stars in recent weeks.

Last night’s show featured a host of popular main roster performers, including Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Cesaro and more. Becky Lynch also faced Rhea Ripley in an exciting match, while The Revival and The Undisputed Era stole the show.

AEW also put on an exciting show. Rey Fenix and Nick Jackson faced each other in an energetic singles contest that went down a storm with the attending crowd. Meanwhile, the main event saw Jon Moxley and Darby Allin competing in another exciting contest.

Dynamite also saw Jericho get into an exchange with Scorpio Skye, who defeated “Le Champion” on last week’s show. The segment set up a match between the pair for next week, and Jericho has agreed to put his title on the line against the S.C.U. member.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, last night’s episode saw multiple superstars experience injuries. Wesley Blake of the Forgotten Sons and Bobby Fish of the Undisputed Era were among the unlucky recipients, but both superstars are expected to be cleared ahead of this weekend’s shows.