Gabrielle Union Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny Athletic Shorts

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union shared an ad for Amazon on her Instagram page that showcased her toned physique in a pair of tiny athletic shorts.

Gabrielle posed in front of a worn industrial-looking wooden backdrop with a hanging gymnastic ring hanging beside her. She looked ready to work out in an athletic outfit that showcased her insane body. On top, Gabrielle rocked a cropped black sweater with white strings that showed off a bit of her stomach. She paired the more full-coverage top with some tiny New Balance shorts that showed off her toned legs. The shorts had text around the waistband, which settled right below her belly button, and white striped detailing around each leg. She tossed a clean white towel over her shoulder to wipe away any sweat, and also appeared to have some type of earbud in her ear. The only accessory the stunner wore was a thick wedding band on her left hand. She posed with her legs slightly spread and had her followers drooling.

Gabrielle also had a huge smile on her face, and her skin was absolutely radiant in the shot. Her hair was done in long braids that hung to her waist. In the caption of the post, Gabrielle shared a bit about her Christmas list and revealed that the smoking hot post was actually an advertisement for Amazon’s Active Lifestyle Gift Guide.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the post racked up more than 190,800 likes within just one day, including a like from pop star Mariah Carey. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their praise for Gabrielle’s beauty, and her toned physique.

“Absolutely naturally beautiful,” one follower commented.

Another fan said “you’re on FIRE, Gabby! Love you!”

Loading...

One follower couldn’t get over how incredible the actress looked in the shot, and said “sis you really age backwards” followed by a string of heart eye emoji.

Another fan also referenced how young Gabrielle looked and how she doesn’t appear to be aging and commented, “47, still gets id’d at bars and restaurants.”

When she’s not sharing advertisements or solo shots, Gabrielle frequently shares pictures featuring her daughter, Kaavia James, or her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade. For Halloween this year, as The Inquisitr reported, the actress shared an adorable snap of herself and her daughter dressed up in matching costumes from Gabrielle’s teen movie Bring It On.