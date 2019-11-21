‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Shares Sweet Snowman Picture, Says He Is ‘Lucky’ To Be His Daughter’s Daddy

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra often update their fans with sweet pictures of their daughters Nova and Vaeda. On Wednesday, Tyler took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Nova standing in front of a snowman the two built together. With the photo, Tyler included some context into how the snowman came to be.

Tyler explained that the snowman was actually his idea and that when Nova’s sister Vaeda was down for a nap, he asked her if she wanted to go outside to build a snowman. He explained that upon hearing that, Nova’s eye “lit up” and she was excited saying, “YEAH DADDY, let’s go build a snowman!” He went on to explain that those are words that he will “never take for granted.” The proud father also exclaimed how much he loves his daughter and said he is “lucky to be her daddy.”

The family lives in Michigan and it appears winter has arrived there as there was enough snow on the ground for the father and daughter to build a snowman that was taller than Nova. In the photo, Nova stands in front of the snowman wearing a pink jacket, purple gloves, and a big smile on her face.

The photo had over 219,000 likes from Tyler’s followers. It had plenty of positive comments from fans, many of whom said they loved the picture. The photo even had a comment from another Teen Mom OG cast member! Gary Shirley’s wife Kristina chimed in in the comments section, writing a positive comment on the post.

“love this!!! You’re a great dad and these memories will last a lifetime for both you and Nova!” Kristina wrote.

Loading...

Recently, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell spent a special day with just Nova, taking her on a special day filled with dinosaurs. As fans of Teen Mom OG may know, Nova loves dinosaurs so the couple took her to the Jurassic World Live Tour and even got her a dinosaur souvenir cup at the event.

“Had so much fun for ‘Novas Day’ at Jurassic world live Nova LOVED it!! So did @tylerbaltierramtv and I it was really cool!” Catelynn said about the event.

It is clear that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are great parents to their daughters. Assuring they spend time with them, not only together, but also one on one is great and fans love that the two share photos of their adventures.