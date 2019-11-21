Cameran Eubanks Claps Back At Critic Who Suggests Husband Jason Wouldn’t Approve Of Her Alleged Flirting

Cameran Eubanks playfully fed a 'Southern Charm' co-star.

Cameran Eubanks may have close relationships with a number of her Southern Charm cast mates, including the males, but that hasn’t come as bad news to her husband, Jason Wimberly.

On November 20, after sharing a photo of herself spoon-feeding her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith, whose arm was in a sling, Eubanks was forced to clap back at an Instagram critic. The social media user took aim at her for supposedly flirting with Sudler-Smith and suggested her husband should do the same with other women.

“Would love to see your husband flirt [with] women like you do [with] men,” the Instagram user wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo.

Prior to the woman sharing the post, Sudler-Smith had labeled Eubanks his naughty nurse. Yet, despite their potential flirtation with one another, which was completely harmless, the Southern Charm co-stars weren’t doing anything inappropriate. In fact, Eubanks fed Sudler-Smith right in front of her husband, who confirmed he took the image himself.

“Um Jason took the picture,” Eubanks explained.

According to Eubanks, any innocent flirtation she may take part in is not offensive to her husband because they simply have a “secure relationship.”

Eubanks and Wimberly tied the knot in April 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Palmer Corrine Wimberly, in November 2017.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Wimberly appeared alongside his wife on Southern Charm for the first time over the summer. Previously, the anesthesiologist has avoided the cameras, even though he appears to be friends with the majority of Eubanks’ co-stars.

Loading...

During his first appearance on the show, Wimberly was seen at a party thrown by Patricia Altschul, who also happened to comment on the controversial photo of Eubanks and her son, Sudler-Smith, earlier this week. As some criticized Eubanks for the photo, Altschul joked that her son was a “fussy eater” and suggested he may split out whatever it was that Eubanks was feeding him if it wasn’t vegan.

Ahead of Wimberly’s Southern Charm debut, Eubanks told Entertainment Tonight that while her husband hadn’t previously been featured on the series, he was actually a big fan of the reality program.

“He loves it, that’s a big misconception, ‘He doesn’t support the show, he must hate it.’ He loves it, so I think he was a little excited, now that it’s become successful, to be a part of it,” she explained. “He’s riding my coattails.”

No word yet on whether or not Wimberly will be seen on Southern Charm’s next season.