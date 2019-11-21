Jonas Brothers Thank ‘Best’ Fans In Heartfelt Instagram Post After Grammy Nomination

The Jonas Brothers took to their official Instagram to thank what they called the “best” fans. In a touching post, the family band detailed the experiences that have led them to this pivotal point in their career, a second Grammy nomination.

In the post, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas remarked how they could not believe how a decision to take some time to repair some personal issues they experienced as both brothers and musicians have led them to this juncture.

In the message, it was revealed that it was in January 2018 that the brothers came together to talk about perhaps writing new music together, their first attempt working together professionally since abruptly splitting up in 2013.

The conversations about the future took “healing and time” said the band in the post.

While initially entertaining the idea of perhaps doing a Las Vegas residency, Kevin, Joe, and Nick realized they were not done telling their story musically and went into the studio to create new music.

The band thanked their fans for sticking with them through this period of growth and learning with one another in the post below, which was the first of several photos taken over the past year.

Following the brothers’ personal message to their fans and a thank you to the Recording Academy for the nomination, the band shared photos of Nick, Joe, and Kevin skiing, promotional photos for the album, rehearsing for their stage show, being greeted by fans, and at the close of several concerts at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement in the comments section of the photos.

“Thank you for coming back! You deserve this and so much more,” said one fan on Instagram.

“You three are the best thing that has ever happened to this universe! Thank you for changing so many lives with your music… we love you!” stated a second Instagram user.

A third fan noted, “Thank you for going out and chasing happiness.”

Along with the release of a comeback album titled Happiness Begins, the brothers also released a documentary that detailed their rise to superstardom, addressed the rumors regarding the split, and gave fans an inside look into their current lives as husbands and fathers.

The Jonas Brothers were honored with a nod in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their comeback single, “Sucker.” They are up against Ariana Grande & Social House’s “Boyfriend,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road,” Post Malone & Swae Lee’s tune “Sunflower,” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for “Señorita.”

The brothers were last nominated for a Grammy Award in 2009 in the category of Best New Artist.