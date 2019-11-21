‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Carol And Daryl Have A Secret Plan To Bring Down The Whisperers

Could Carol have released Negan in order to help bring down the Whisperers?

As the midseason finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead approaches, viewers have developed some theories as to what will happen regarding the conflict between the communities and the Whisperers. The latest theory sees Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) at the helm of a secret plan to take down the antagonistic group.

According to Screen Rant, it seems entirely possible that Carol is trying to secretly bring down the Whisperers. The theory sees Carol intent on destroying the group after her adoptive son, Henry (Matt Lintz) was killed by them. This plan appears to be independent of the leaders of the communities, who are trying to live alongside the Whisperers.

While it seems entirely possible that Carol is heading this plan herself, since Daryl recently encroached on her secret mission to capture a Whisperer for interrogation, it seems possible that he has also joined in with her plan.

During the course of Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Carol has been determined to destroy the Whisperers, in particular, their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). As a result of this, many fans are wondering if Carol released Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on purpose and he is also a part of her secret plan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has already been plenty of speculation regarding who released Negan from Alexandria. However, this theory sees either Carol or Daryl releasing Negan in order to help them with their plan. Daryl, at the time, seemed to believe Lydia (Cassady McClincy), who stated that Negan killed a woman accidentally after he was trying to protect her. He also seemed unsure about allowing Negan to be killed as punishment for his actions — especially if he didn’t really kill the person on purpose. As a result of this, it is entirely possible that he released Negan.

Carol, intent on destroying the Whisperers, could have also cut a deal with Negan that sees him joining with the Whisperers. This has already occurred in The Walking Dead after he escaped. However, the new fan theory sees Negan assisting Carol in her task to destroy the group and not joining merely because he wants to be free of Alexandria. It would make sense, too, that Negan would assist Carol as doing to so would likely redeem him in the eyes of the other communities and his harassment would likely cease.

Carol has remained a bit of wildcard in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. So, it seems entirely within reason that she would be enacting a plan behind the backs of the other leaders of the communities. It is also entirely possible that she would enact such a plan due to her personal vendetta against Alpha. Whether this plan will succeed or whether Carol will kill Alpha remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”