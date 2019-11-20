Selena Gomez Jokes She’s Confusing Her Record Label By Continuously Making New Music

Selena Gomez joked that she is confusing her record label because she continues to keep writing and making new songs when she’s getting ready for the release of her upcoming album, per Music News.

The “Look at Her Now” songstress shared a clip of herself in the studio with “Issues” hitmaker Julia Michaels and songwriter Justin Trante to her Instagram story, letting fans know that the trio had been working on more new material for Gomez’s upcoming album.

“Another dream team session. We should probably stop though… I’m just confusing my label now,” Gomez stated.

Previously, the songstress expressed that her new music was something she was passionate about because she felt her new songs were meaningful. She said she knew that millions of people could relate to the content of the songs.

“I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that’s just the people-pleaser in me. And there was a huge moment where I just stopped caring, and I can’t tell you when that moment was, I really can’t. But it’s not that I’m trying to make it specifically about just one subject in my life,” the “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know” entertainer said.

“I don’t want to not express what I feel because I know there’s millions of people who feel the exact same way,” she continued.

Last month, Gomez released two new singles — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — which were an instant success.

Loading...

According to Billboard, she achieved her first No. 1 single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with “Lose You to Love Me.” The track exceeded the No. 4 peak of “Come & Get It,” Gomez’s 2013 hit. She also found herself at the top of the Streaming Songs chart for the first time. The song is the lead single from her upcoming third studio album which remains untitled for now.

“Look at Her Now” became a Top 30 single and has so far peaked at No. 27 on the Hot 100, per Billboard.

The LP will be Gomez’s first full-length release in four years, since Revival.