Selena Gomez Confusing Record Label By Continuously Making New Music

Selena Gomez joked that she is confusing her record label because she continues keeps writing and making new songs when she’s getting ready for the release of her upcoming album, per Music News.

The “Look at Her Now” songstress shared a clip of herself in the studio with “Issues” hitmaker Julia Michaels and songwriter Justin Trante to her Instagram story, letting fans know they had been working on more new material.

“Another dream team session. We should probably stop though… I’m just confusing my label now,” Gomez stated.

Previously, Selena expressed that her new music is something she’s passionate about because she feels they are meaningful and knows that millions of people can relate to the content of the songs.

“I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that’s just the people-pleaser in me. And there was a huge moment where I just stopped caring, and I can’t tell you when that moment was, I really can’t. But it’s not that I’m trying to make it specifically about just one subject in my life,” the “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know” entertainer said.

“I don’t want to not express what I feel because I know there’s millions of people who feel the exact same way,” she continued.

Last month, Selena released two new singles — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — which were an instant success.

According to Billboard, she achieved her first No. 1 single on U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with “Lose You to Love Me.” The track exceeded the No. 4 peak of “Come & Get It” in 2013 and found herself at the top of the Streaming Songs chart for the first time too. The song is the lead single taken from her upcoming third studio album which remains untitled for now.

Loading...

“Look at Her Now” became a top 30 single and has so far peaked at No. 27 on the Hot 100, per Billboard.

The LP will be Gomez’s first full-length release in four years, since Revival.

Last September, Selena took a break from Instagram but has since returned to the platform. She used to be the most followed celebrity on the app but has since been overtaken by soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. She claims that she only posts when necessary and not for the sake of it.

After having experienced trolling, she expressed that she doesn’t care to expose herself to her millions of followers and then read about what they have to say in the comments section.