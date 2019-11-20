Donald Trump Is The ‘Biggest Threat’ To Americans Jews, Jewish Democrats Claim In New Video

In August the president suggested that Jewish people who vote for Democrats are either uneducated or disloyal.

President Donald Trump is the largest threat facing the American Jewish community, the Jewish Democratic Council of America claimed in a new advertisement.

“The biggest threat to the security of American Jews today is, incredibly, the president of the United States,” the group said in the commercial that was published Tuesday on its Twitter account.

The advertisement opens with video from the 2017 White Nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia that shows a group chanting “Jews will not replace us.” The narrator of the compilation points viewers toward the president’s statement following the rally that left one dead, in which he remarked there were “very fine people” on both sides of the incident.

The advertisement also brought to attention several of the president’s past tweets about immigration and immigrants, claiming that Trump has “emboldened the far right.”

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country,” the president tweeted in June 2018, as seen in the commercial. “When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Case, bring them back from where they came.”

In another part of the advertisement, the Jewish Democratic Council focused on another 2018 tweet in which the president used the word “infest” to refer to immigrants. Then, the narrator pointed toward similar language used by Robert Bowers, the man who stands accused last year of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America also targeted some of Trump’s more recent comments on Jewish people.

President Trump is the biggest threat to the safety & security of American Jews. His bigotry was exposed after Charlottesville and in his claim that Jews voting for Democrats are ‘disloyal.’ We will do everything we can to elect someone who shares our values in 2020. pic.twitter.com/bf573tJVBl — ✡ Jewish Dems ???? (@USJewishDems) November 19, 2019

“And I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat. I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or a great disloyalty,” the president said in the video clip from August 20. As Newsweek reported, the president’s comments were made while he was talking about Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar‘s comments about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

“No wonder violent antisemitism is skyrocketing in America,” the narrator says toward the end of the advertisement before making its ultimate claim that the president is the largest threat to American Jewish people today.

As The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported earlier this month, at a private fundraiser comprised of Jewish donors, the president jokingly said he could become Israel’s prime minister should anything happen here in the United States, citing a 98 percent approval rating in the country. At the event, which saw the president blessed by a Rabbi, Trump reportedly explained how he moved the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, claiming that he ignored calls from Arab leaders who had opposed the move.