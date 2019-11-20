Ramona Singer Disses Bethenny Frankel At BravoCon, Reveals ‘RHONY’ Is ‘Better’ Without Her

Ramona Singer isn't worried about how the show will do without Bethenny Frankel.

Ramona Singer doesn’t think Bethenny Frankel is at all necessary to the success of The Real Housewives of New York City.

While attending BravoCon over the weekend in the Big Apple, Singer was featured at a panel in which she was asked about the future of her reality series. In response, after Frankel’s exit was mentioned, Singer told the sold-out audience that the show was actually “better” now that Frankel has removed herself from the cast lineup.

“[The Real Housewives of New York City] is better and stronger without Bethenny,” Singer explained, according to a November 17 report from Us Weekly magazine.

Singer also reacted to Frankel’s exit — which was officially announced by the Skinnygirl mogul in late August — during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at BravoCon. As she explained, The Real Housewives of New York City is a machine, and when one cast member leaves the show, it simply keeps going.

“I have to say, this year, I really feel that the show has gone to a deeper level,” Singer shared, adding that she and her co-stars developed deeper relationships with one another during Season 12.

According to Singer, fans will see her and her co-stars going deeper into their feelings on the new episodes because they are all in similar places in their lives. Not only are the majority of the women empty-nesters, they are also moving and changing their careers, which allows them to bond in a different way than they have in past years.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City on August 22, telling her fans and followers that she was moving on from the series in an effort to focus on her other projects, including her multi-year deal with producer Mark Burnett and MGM Television.

Since leaving her role on the show, Frankel has been focusing her time on her daughter, Bryn, and her new projects. However, at this point in time, she hasn’t yet officially announced the premiere dates of any potentially impending shows, either scripted or unscripted.

When The Real Housewives of New York City began airing in March 2008, both Singer and Frankel were featured as full-time cast members. However, because Frankel quit her role on the show briefly after Season 3, Singer is the longest-running full-time star. As for Luann de Lesseps, who has also been on the show since its start, she appeared in a part-time role on Season 6.