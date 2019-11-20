WWE News: Female Superstar Provides Sad Injury Update On This Week’s Episode Of ‘Backstage’

One month after it was first reported that Ember Moon might have to miss significant time due to injury, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar appeared on the most recent episode of WWE Backstage to confirm the rumors and inform viewers that she likely won’t be able to wrestle for quite some time.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, Moon discussed her injury on Tuesday night as she sat down with Backstage hosts Renee Young, Booker T, and Paige to explain why she had been away from the ring for some time. The SmackDown star then confirmed that she would be out indefinitely due to an Achilles tendon that she says was torn off the bone.

Moon’s new update comes one month after Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Moon might have gone down with an ankle or Achilles injury, noting the possibility that she might be out for one year if it turns out to be the latter. Prior to the injury, she had last competed on the September 23 episode of Monday Night Raw, where she lost to Lacey Evans and had been involved in a feud with Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, a rivalry which she eventually lost.

Aside from saying that she’s remaining positive despite the fact she suffered a “bad” injury, Moon did not offer too many specifics on her possible return timeline. She did, however, admit that she has seen multiple doctors who had given her different timelines, adding that it is indeed possible that she will remain on the sidelines for a year, thus forcing her to miss WrestleMania 36 in April.

Despite getting a chance to fight for one of WWE’s top two women’s championships just this summer, Moon has had a “stop-start” career since getting called up to the main roster last year, as noted by Sportskeeda. The Texas native had a productive run on NXT — where she once held the black-and-gold brand’s Women’s Championship — but, as further pointed out, hasn’t been given too many opportunities to shine as part of both Raw and SmackDown rosters.

Moon isn’t the only female superstar who was recently confirmed to be out for a substantial period of time due to injury. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mickie James suffered an ACL injury in June and was expected to miss several months of action. Although she is currently being used as a commentator on WWE Main Event while recovering, recent rumors suggested that the 40-year-old veteran may soon be shifted to a backstage role.