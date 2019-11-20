Jim Jordan Attacks Nancy Pelosi For Calling Donald Trump An ‘Impostor’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently suggested on CBS’s Face the Nation that Donald Trump‘s real-time attacks on former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony for the impeachment probe stemmed from his “insecurity as an impostor.”

“I think part of it is his own insecurity as an impostor. I think he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head. And so, he has to diminish everyone else,” she said at the time.

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, who has taken on an aggressive role in defending Trump amidst the impeachment probe, responded to Pelosi’s comments on Tuesday, Breitbart reports.

“Sunday, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives called the President of the United States an impostor. The Speaker of the House called the president an impostor,” Jordan said.

“Sixty-three million people voted for the guy who won an Electoral College landslide — the speaker calls an impostor. That’s what’s happened to our country, to this Congress. The speaker’s statement says it all.”

Jordan continued to suggest that Democrats have always been opposed to the desires of the American people and said they don’t trust the people’s decision to nominate Trump. The 55-year-old congressman added that Democrats have been targeting the president since his election and noted that five Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee voted in favor of impeachment before the July phone call that sparked the current probe.

Speaker Pelosi describes the president as an imposter. In way over his head. And that he knows it. This is a significant moment in American history. pic.twitter.com/IzFCbAGI02 — Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) November 17, 2019

Outside of the impeachment inquiry, Jordan has been in the spotlight for allegations that he did not act on now-deceased physician Richard Strauss’s sexual abuse of young boys at Ohio State University (OSU). A class-action lawsuit claims that Jordan — along with other OSU officials — knew of Strauss’ abuse and brushed it off.

In particular, a referee identified in the lawsuit as John Doe claims that he told former OSU head wrestling coach Russ Hellickson and Jordan that he was sexually abused by Strauss in the mid-1990s while Strauss was the chief physician for OSU’s athletics department. Jordan and Hellickson reportedly did nothing about the allegations.

But The Daily Caller reports that former OSU wrestler George Pardos told the publication he believes that Doe is former referee Frederick Feeney. If this is true, it appears that Feeney’s social media comments conflict with Doe’s account of Strauss’ alleged abuse. According to Feeney’s social media post, he isn’t sure if Jordan refused to do anything about Strauss’ abuse.

Feeney reportedly used to hold a favorable opinion of Jordan. However, The Daily Caller suggests that his view of Jordan has changed, pointing to his social media accounts, which are frequently critical of Trump.