Kim Zolciak Sparks Pregnancy Rumors In Skintight Black Dress After Saying Her Husband Wants A 7th Child

Kim Zolciak showed up at BravoCon in New York City over the weekend wearing a skin-tight black dress that had some fans speculating that the 41-year-old is pregnant with her 7th child. According to the Blast, the Don’t Be Tardy star appeared on stage for an event sporting what some people think looks suspiciously like a baby bump.

Kim is no stranger to showing off her famous curves. She routinely posts photos on her Instagram in tiny bikinis, skimpy Halloween costumes, and short, tight dresses. At BravoCon, she wore a short black shirt, a button-up shirt, and sky-high heels. But where she normally has a flat stomach, over the weekend, it appeared that she may have a slight bump.

Some people simply attributed her extra-curvy look to the fact that she reportedly often edits her photos to make them appear more flattering. Recently, Kim was forced once again to defend herself against accusations that she was altering her images when she posted a photo of her wearing a tiny floral bikini. People were quick to comment on the image and accuse the star of not being truthful in her social media postings, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The reality star couldn’t edit a live appearance, some suggested.

But others were convinced that the mother of six was pregnant with yet another child.

“I’ll be the a**hole that asks. Is Kim Zolciak pregnant again?” one person said.

“Is Kim Zolciak pregnant AGAIN? I was flipping the channel and saw her with a belly that looks like she’s carrying a 2 year old,” another said.

It didn’t help matters that Kim revealed to Andy Cohen that her husband Kroy Biermann isn’t done having kids. At a panel with Andy over the weekend, she said that he’s ready for another baby, and since she was getting older, they’d need to start having kids right away.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live to chat about her spin-off show and the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Andy stopped dancing around the rumors and asked Kim flat-out if she was expecting. When she denied that she was pregnant, the audience reacted with disbelief. While the Bravo-lebrity maintained that she wasn’t pregnant, clearly fans aren’t entirely convinced.

Kim has two daughters – Brielle and Ariana – from previous relationships. With Kroy, she has four children. Kroy Jagger “KJ”, Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. Her youngest children are turning six years old this month.