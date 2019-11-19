Donald Trump Says His Medical Checkup Was Routine – It’s The Media That’s ‘Very Sick’

'We have a very corrupt media, and I hope they can get their act straight now,' he said.

Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center over the weekend, sending the rumor mill into overdrive with speculation about what the visit entailed. On Tuesday, for the first time, the president directly addressed the issue, saying that the check-up was routine and slammed the media for suggesting his hospital visit could be related to a serious health issue.

According to Mediaite, the president insisted that the visit, which wasn’t announced in advance, was a routine visit. After visiting with the doctor and with a solider in an operating room, Trump says he toured the hospital and then returned to the White House, where he was immediately confronted about the news that he’d had a heart attack.

“I went for a physical and I came back, my wife said, ‘Darling are you okay? What’s wrong? Oh, they’re reporting you may have had a heart attack,'” Trump said. “I said I was only there for a very short period of time.”

He continued that Walter Reed is where the president goes for his annual physical, “the rest” of which will be concluded in January.

Trump went on to say that his public relations team was asking if he’d had a heart attack and claimed that CNN had published a story saying that he might have experienced one.

“These people are sick. They’re sick,” Trump said of the media. “And the press really in this country is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media, and I hope they can get their act straight now, because it’s very very bad, and very very dangerous for our country.”

Over the weekend, media speculation about the surprise visit suggested that since the visit wasn’t scheduled and because it didn’t follow the typical protocol, that perhaps the president was suffering from a serious medical issue that required immediate attention.

Here’s a working theory on yesterday’s no notice visit to Walter Reed. They needed cardiac labs to rule out heart attack. Per pool report Trump left WH with shirt open with no police escourt for motorcade-like it was pulled together quickly. Theory: he had a panic attack (1) pic.twitter.com/DMFpVCQyIS — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) November 17, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, CNN called the visit “non-routine” and NBC reported that the visit was unplanned. On the day following the hospital visit, the White House announced that it had limited Trump’s activities for the rest of the day, further igniting rumors that the president was unwell.

The White House attempted to squash the rumors saying that the visit was a last-minute routine partial check-up. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that the president decided to have his check-up early because Saturday was a “down day.”