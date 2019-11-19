‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale: Cher, Ne-Yo & Pitbull To Perform As Final 4 Couples Vie For Mirrorball Trophy

The Dancing with the Stars finale will not only feature the series’ final four celebrities as they vie for the show’s coveted mirrorball trophy, it will also showcase performances from superstar singers Cher, Ne-Yo, and Pitbull.

As announced during Week 9 of the series by host Tom Bergeron, entertainer Cher will return to the ballroom for the first time since 2013.

When she last appeared on Dancing with the Stars, the Oscar-winning actress had to be bleeped by the show’s censors for using several words that were inappropriate during her critique of Elizabeth Berkley and Val Chmerkovskiy‘s jazz routine set to her song “Bang Bang,” reported Entertainment Weekly.

Also during her last appearance on DWTS, Cher performed her smash tune, “Believe.”

Pitbull, or Mr. 305 as he calls himself in reference to his Miami zip code, has appeared as a guest judge on the series twice, in 2014 and 2016, and has performed his music live half a dozen times.

Ne-Yo, who recently sang the tune “Me Quedaré Contigo” with Pitbull at the Latin American Music Awards on October 17, will duet with the Latin music superstar for the DWTS finale, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

It has not yet been formally announced by ABC which songs the superstars will perform for the finale episode.

As the season comes to an end, four celebrities and their professional partners will attempt to stake their claim as the best dancer of the 28th installment of the reality competition series.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will be competing in two styles of dance.

One style has not yet been announced, while the other is the fan-favorite freestyle routine, where performers can either adapt what they have learned in the ballroom thus far or choreograph their own routine to show off their best moves for judges and viewer votes.

If the finale episode follows the pattern of seasons past, two performing pairs will be eliminated prior to the reveal of the final two couples, one of which will be announced as the overall winner of the competition.

Fans can also expect the season’s eliminated celebrities to return for the show’s final episode including Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Ray Lewis, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson.

The finale of Dancing with the Stars season 28 will air Monday, November 25, beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.