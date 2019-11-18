‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Ran Into Lisa Vanderpump At A Los Angeles Restaurant

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump came face-to-face amid their messy feud.

Kyle Richards recently ran into her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, at a Los Angeles restaurant and during her appearance at BravoCon on Saturday, November 16, she revealed how their encounter played out.

Over a year after the former friends cut ties with one another amid claims of Vanderpump having leaked a negative story about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley, Richards told audience members that she said “hello” to Vanderpump when she saw her before accusing her former friend of avoiding her at this past weekend’s events.

“I bumped into her twice at Neiman Marcus and then I just bumped into her at a restaurant last week,” Richards said, according to a November 16 report from People magazine.

According to Richards, she would have hoped that the hostess at the restaurant would have seated the two of them away from one another but unfortunately, because the restaurant was so small, they ended up in close proximity to one another because there simply weren’t other options.

“It was the tiniest restaurant and the hostess put us right next to each other.” she shared.

Looking back on the encounter, Richards began to say that she and Vanderpump had said “hello” to one another before backpedaling and stating that it was actually her who said “hello” to Vanderpump.

As the Real Housewives panel continued, Richards took further aim at Vanderpump by suggesting that her former co-star avoided her and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast throughout the weekend’s BravoCon events. As she explained, Vanderpump didn’t want to bump into her and left the stage before she and the rest of the cast got on.

Loading...

While Richards insisted that Vanderpump had gone out of her way to ensure that she would not come face-to-face with any of her former co-stars, she said that she would have been happy to see Vanderpump and say “hello.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was discussed during BravoCon by Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen, who promised that the show would still be good, even without its former star, Vanderpump. During an interview with Hollywood Life, Cohen teased shifting alliances and new friendships before stating that Vanderpump is always welcome to return to the series.

“It’s very dramatic,” he explained. “Certain alliances have shifted. There’s been a lot of new friendships and friendships that have dissolved, and I think people are going to be really surprised to see where it’s gone.”