WWE News: Charlotte Opens Up About Relationship With Andrade

During a recent interview with India’s News18.com, Charlotte Flair opened up about her relationship with fellow WWE superstar Andrade and discussed how they have helped each other improve their performances.

“We both try to teach each other things, I mean he knows everything there is to know about wrestling but little nuances or camera work or you know, just being a star. I mean he is a star in his own right, but we just come from such different backgrounds but at the same time it’s very much similar. So, we’re able to help each other that way.”

Flair revealed that Andrade was also key to helping her overcome some confidence issues following WrestleMania 35. According to the superstar, she felt lost after her feud with Becky Lynch, and her fiancee helped her get back on track.

As the daughter of a two-time Hall of Famer, Flair comes from a famous wrestling bloodline. However, she believes that Andrade understands her approach to the business because he has a similar background, and that’s one of the reasons why they’re compatible.

“His grandfather was a wrestler, his dad was a wrestler, his uncles are wrestlers. Being in the industry, liking the same things, understanding the pressure, understanding the travel.”

Flair and Andrade have been dating for months now, after going public with their relationship in February. According to Bleacher Report, the pair got engaged in April, which is what has led to both of them competing on the same brand ever since.

You’ve tamed a wild ???????? pic.twitter.com/XFdNLeude7 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 15, 2019

Flair and Andrade both compete on Monday Night Raw after moving over from Friday Night SmackDown during the last WWE draft. Their relationship has yet to be acknowledged in a storyline, however, as Andrade is currently associated with Zelina Vega on television.

Loading...

In recent months, WWE has displayed a tendency to portray real-life couples together on the screen. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had each other’s back in their respective feuds with Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin going into Extreme Rules, and they openly referenced their romance throughout the angle.

In a more dramatic example of WWE’s creative vision, Lana recently returned to Monday Night Raw and revealed that she’s been cheating on Rusev — her real-life husband — with Bobby Lashley.

It remains to be seen if WWE will acknowledge Flair and Andrade down the line. However, the company has a history of being unable to resist pairing couples together — and breaking them apart.